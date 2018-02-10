Rose McGowan Breaks Silence On Former Manager Jill Messick's Suicide

Rose McGowan has spoken out following the suicide of her former manager, Jill Messick.

The actress took to Instagram on Saturday to remember the Hollywood producer and share condolences to her loved ones.

"For Jill: May your family find some measure of solace during this pain. That one man could cause so much damage is astounding, but tragically true," McGowan wrote, captioning a photo of the sun. "The bad man did this to us both. May you find peace on the astral plane. May you find serenity with the stars."