Rose McGowan Breaks Silence On Former Manager Jill Messick's Suicide

Rose McGowan has spoken out following the suicide of her former manager, Jill Messick.
The actress took to Instagram on Saturday to remember the Hollywood producer and share condolences to her loved ones.
"For Jill: May your family find some measure of solace during this pain. That one man could cause so much damage is astounding, but tragically true," McGowan wrote, captioning a photo of the sun. "The bad man did this to us both. May you find peace on the astral plane. May you find serenity with the stars."
According to a statement from Messick's family, the 50-year-old took her own life on Wednesday following a longtime battle with depression and bipolar disorder.
McGowan was Messick's client in 1997, when McGowan alleges that Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her at the Sundance Film Festival. Messick went on to work as an executive at the Weinstein-led Miramax studios until 2003.
Messick's name became involved in the Weinstein fallout that began last October, when numerous women started stepping forward with their own claims of misconduct from the now-disgraced producer.
Weinstein's attorney released an email from Messick in which she provided her account of what McGowan had said about the alleged Sundance incident at the time, which the Weinstein team believed refuted McGowan's accusations.
Messick's family claims the email was written at Weinstein's request prior to the scandal, and that the subsequent media attention – including McGowan publicly denouncing Messick for continuing to work with Weinstein after the alleged assault – took its toll on their loved one.
"[Jill] became collateral damage in an already horrific story," the Messick family's statement read in part.
"Seeing her name in headlines again and again, as part of one person's attempt to gain more attention for her personal cause, along with Harvey's desperate attempt to vindicate himself, was devastating for her," the statement continued.
McGowan did not respond to a request for comment from Access when contacted about Messick's suicide last week. Weinstein reps had no comment.
Weinstein has previously denied all accusations of nonconsensual sex.
-- Erin Biglow