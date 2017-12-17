Rose McGowan Slams Meryl Streep & Others For 'Hypocrisy' Of Golden Globes Protest

Rose McGowan has taken issue with how some A-list actresses are reportedly planning to protest sexual misconduct in Hollywood.
On Saturday, the outspoken star slammed Meryl Streep and others who are rumored to be wearing all black to next month's Golden Globe Awards in a silent statement of solidarity with alleged victims of harassment and assault.
"YOUR SILENCE is THE problem," McGowan tweeted, mentioning Streep specifically as one of the women who "happily worked" for disgraced producer and accused rapist Harvey Weinstein over the years.
"You’ll accept a fake award breathlessly & affect no real change. I despise your hypocrisy. Maybe you should all wear Marchesa," she continued, referring to the fashion label by Weinstein's estranged wife, Georgina Chapman.
Following the initial public accusations against Weinstein in October, Streep issued a statement in which she called his alleged behavior "disgraceful" and claimed that "not everybody knew."
She had worked with Weinstein on films including "August: Osage County" and "The Iron Lady."
While the three-time Oscar winner has not confirmed whether she's participating in all-black Globes fashion, at the premiere of her nominated film "The Post" in Washington, D.C. last week, she told Access why she supports alleged sexual misconduct victims going public with their stories.
"Every single woman that speaks up and speaks out corroborates a narrative and it corroborates a truth that needs to be revealed. And it's not just about the monsters," Streep said, when asked about Salma Hayek's searing op-ed in which she detailed her own allegations against Weinstein. "It's about the whole range of discrimination against women that's just sort of ingrained in our way of thinking."
Weinstein issued a statement to Access last week claiming that Hayek's accusations are "not accurate," and has previously denied all allegations of nonconsensual sex.
In addition to Streep, Emma Stone and Jessica Chastain are among the stars and Golden Globe nominees rumored to be wearing black on the red carpet for January's award ceremony.
McGowan has pinned Saturday's tweet to the top of her feed.
-- Erin Biglow