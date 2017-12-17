Rose McGowan Slams Meryl Streep & Others For 'Hypocrisy' Of Golden Globes Protest

Rose McGowan has taken issue with how some A-list actresses are reportedly planning to protest sexual misconduct in Hollywood.

On Saturday, the outspoken star slammed Meryl Streep and others who are rumored to be wearing all black to next month's Golden Globe Awards in a silent statement of solidarity with alleged victims of harassment and assault.

"YOUR SILENCE is THE problem," McGowan tweeted, mentioning Streep specifically as one of the women who "happily worked" for disgraced producer and accused rapist Harvey Weinstein over the years.