Roseanne Barr Sounds Off About Fergie's NBA All-Star National Anthem

Roseanne Barr has some words for Fergie's rendition of the national anthem.
The comedian famously sang "The Star Spangled Banner" back in 1990, which has been lauded as one of the worst performances of the song.
And, on Sunday Fergie was at the NBA All-Stars Game where she sang her own bluesy version of the tune, which caused some backlash online.
(Getty Images)
Roseanne saw the performance and took to Twitter on Sunday to give her two cents.
"Who saw Fergie's national anthem performance at the NBA All Star Game? I think mine was better lowkey," she wrote.
Roseanne's comments caused her fans to go off on Twitter!
Who do you think sang it better?
-- Stephanie Swaim