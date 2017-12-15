'Roseanne' Revival Gets Premiere Date On ABC

ABC's "Roseanne" revival officially has a premiere date!

The 10th season of "Roseanne" will premiere with an hour-long episode on Tues., March 27 at 8 PM ET/PT, ABC confirmed on Friday.

The show's Facebook page also shared the news in video form, set to the classic sitcom's theme and laugh track.

"Roseanne" will feature "the complete original cast, new series regulars and notable returning guest stars," and the 2018-due revival "will explore life, death and everything in between through the relatable, hilarious and brutally honest lens of the Connor household," ABC said in a release.

As Access previously reported, John Goodman is returning as Dan, despite his character's death during the show's initial run. 

