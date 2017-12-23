Royal Relative Apologizes For Wearing Jewelry Some Found Offensive When Meeting Meghan Markle

Queen Elizabeth II's cousin has apologized for wearing jewelry that some observers on social media found offensive.

A spokesman for Princess Michael of Kent said late Friday that she is "very sorry and distressed" that a brooch featuring the head of a black man caused offense.

Some social media observers suggested it was a racist slight to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's fiancee, whose mother is African-American. The princess has worn the brooch many times before.

WATCH: Royal Relative Wears Offensive Brooch To Meet Meghan Markle 

The princess, who entered the royal family when she married Prince Michael of Kent, wore the brooch to a Christmas lunch hosted by the queen earlier this week. Markle was among the guests.

Markle and Harry plan to marry at Windsor Castle in May. There was no indication the brooch offended either Markle or Harry.

Copyright ©
2017 by
Associated Press.
All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Downton Abbey: The Exhibition 300
Rue La La

Related news

Latest News