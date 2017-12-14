'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars' S3's Sickening New Promo Video Will Leave You Gagged

Gentlemen, start your engines and may the best woman win!

The new promo for "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" Season 3 is here and it'll leave you gagged for the gawds!

The glimmering gold video, shot by famed photographer David LaChapelle, features Aja, BenDeLaCreme, Chi Chi DeVayne, Kennedy Davenport, Milk, Morgan McMichaels, Shangela, Thorgy Thor and Trixie Mattel.