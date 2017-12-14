'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars' S3's Sickening New Promo Video Will Leave You Gagged

Gentlemen, start your engines and may the best woman win!

The new promo for "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" Season 3 is here and it'll leave you gagged for the gawds!

The glimmering gold video, shot by famed photographer David LaChapelle, features Aja, BenDeLaCreme, Chi Chi DeVayne, Kennedy Davenport, Milk, Morgan McMichaels, Shangela, Thorgy Thor and Trixie Mattel.

"The rumors are 100% true, baby," Executive Producer RuPaul said in a press release.

"The 'All Stars' three debut delivers my most legendary queens, and they're fired up and ready to take over the mother-tucking world. #RealNews #FakeEyelashes," his statement concluded.

WATCH: 'RuPaul's Drag Race': Milk Spills The Tea On 'All Stars 3'

The highly-anticipated "All Stars 3" premiere will be 90 minutes of death drops, legendary reads and the most gagarini looks yet!

Prepare to have your wig snatched on Jan. 25 when the new season debuts at 8 PM ET/PT on VH1.

-- Stephanie Swaim

Copyright ©
2017 by

NBCUniversal, Inc.

All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
RueLaLa

Related news

Latest News