'RuPaul's Drag Race' Reveals The 14 Sickening Queens Competing In Season 10 Of The Hit Show

Asia O'Hara (Dallas, TX) | Twitter/Instagram: @AsiaOharaLand



Texas is back in the house. A formidable competitor on the pageant circuit, Asia won Miss Gay America the first time she entered. Multi-talented, Asia has a costuming business on the side, designing for color guard teams and ice skaters.





Aquaria (Brooklyn, NY) | Twitter: @aquariaofficial, Instagram: @ageofaquaria

Aquaria already has a big reputation preceding her into the competition. At just 21, Aquaria has been photographed by Steven Klein for the pages of Vogue Italia. Confident and at the center of New York’s Drag Scene, Aquaria has the support of some of nightlife’s biggest legends.

Blair St. Clair (Indianapolis, IN) | Twitter: @ BlairStClair, Instagram: @ blairst.clair

A small-town girl with big city dreams, Blair St. Clair is a Broadway baby at heart. Combining her love of musicals with her passion for drag, Blair plans to sing, dance and act her way across the finish line of the competition.

Dusty Ray Bottoms (New York, NY) | Twitter: @DustyRayBottoms, Instagram: @dustyray

Self-described as “dark, glamorous and trashy,” this punky queen defies categorization. Look for the queen with the signature dotty-faced makeup. A Kentucky native who moved to the big apple to pursue acting, Dusty channeled his desire to perform into drag.

Eureka O'Hara (Johnson City, TN) | Twitter/Instagram: @eurekaohara

She’s back! Season 9’s Southern belle departed way too soon after injuring her knee. But Eureka is back following knee surgery, and hungrier than ever to prove herself the second time around.

Kalorie Karbdashian-Williams (Albuquerque, NM) | Twitter/Instagram: @kalkarbdashianw

Kalorie’s infectious giggle might be the first thing to enter a room, but it’s her gravity-defying ass that has all eyes on it as she leaves. This twerk queen proudly flaunts her curvaceous body in daring sexy dance performances.

Kameron Michaels (Nashville, TN) | Twitter: @KameronMichaels, Instagram: @kameronmichaels

You’re equally as likely to find this tattooed muscle queen down at the gym pumping iron, as you are to find performing at her local drag bar in Nashville. Deliberately intending to capture strength and beauty, Kameron Michaels is the body builder Barbie doll.

Mayhem Miller (Riverside, CA) | Twitter/Instagram: @TheOnlyMayhem,

Mayhem enters the competition with big expectations, as the sister of Drag Race alumni like Raven, Morgan McMichaels, Delta and Detox. Mayhem dazzles her Los Angeles’ audiences with polish and sass.

Miz Cracker (New York, NY) | Twitter/Instagram: @miz_cracker

Proud to call Bob The Drag Queen her drag mother, Miz Cracker began doing drag as a member of Bob’s Marches for Equality in Times Square. Pretty and witty, Miz Cracker captures you with her beauty, and then surprises you with the belly laughs.

Monét X Change (Bronx, NY) | Twitter/Instagram: @monetxchange

Monet blurs the lines of comedy, performance and New York City grit. A degree in Opera Performance means she’s the singer of the season, while her bright colorful street style ensures all the judges eyes will be on her.