Ryan Phillippe Flashes Abs In A Shirtless, Snowy Picture

Ryan Phillippe could melt the snow with his hot physique!

The 43-year-old actor sent fans into a frenzy on Tuesday after he posted a photo where he's posing shirtless in a wintry background. In the photo, he's wearing nothing but a beanie and a set of black shorts, giving fans an up-close look at his super hot physique. 

The actor captioned the photo, "movin snowflakes by the O-Z." 

Ryan didn't disclose where he's spending the holiday season, but clearly he opted for a winter getaway. Meanwhile his ex-wife, Reese Witherspoon, and their two children Deacon and Ava, spent the holidays with their mom. Reese posted a photo of the whole family under the Christmas tree. 

Looks like both sides of the Phillippe and Witherspoon family is having a good time. 

