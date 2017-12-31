Ryan Seacrest Says Mariah Carey Won't Miss NYE Rehearsal

Mariah Carey found a way to make her career sparkle after "Glitter." But can the comeback queen find similar success when she returns to "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" after last year's debacle?

She is set to perform Sunday in New York City's Time Square a year after her problematic performance went viral. Carey blamed dick clark productions for technical glitches. They denied the claims and said she didn't show up to rehearsals.

"Well I haven't seen her yet this year, but I've seen the schedule and there is a rehearsal scheduled, and I'm sure she'll be there," host Ryan Seacrest said in an interview with The Associated Press on Friday.