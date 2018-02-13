Sailor Brinkley Cook Wows In Sparkling Gold Bikini For 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

Christie Brinkley's youngest daughter, Sailor, 19, is an absolute knockout in the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue as an official rookie! Sailor stunned in a skimpy gold, sequined bikini with gold hoops. The sparkling suit looked incredible against the young model's tan skin and blonde locks. And the backdrop isn't anything to miss either! Sailor is posed on a dock over azure waters, which also brings out her bright blue eyes.
Sailor was so proud to be a part of SI again that she took to Instagram to dish on being included in the iconic magazine again.
"SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT 2018 BABY!!!!! I am so beyond honored to be a part of this beautiful group of women who stand for representation, inclusivity, diversity, and strength. And to be coming back to a magazine i’ve idolized forever as a rookie is such a dream," Sailor wrote. "Thank you SI for not only letting me create fun images but for giving me artistic opportunities assisting photographers and being a crew member shooting BTS for ‘In her own words’ and if course THANK YOU for giving me the chance and the platform and the belief in me to speak out about subjects close to my heart. I am grateful beyond words. 🔥♥️ LETS PARTY!!!! 🦋🌊"
Sailor's rookie year follows last year where she posed for the magazine alongside her famous mom, Christie, as well as her half-sister, Alexa Ray Joel. At the time, Sailor opened up on Instagram about how powerful the shoot for SI was and how it helped her be more appreciative of her body and all the changes it had gone through. In her Instagram post, Sailor got candid about her body confidence and learning to love herself no matter what.
It certainly looks like Sailor has come a long way with her confidence and her modeling career. This week she also rocked the runway at the Sherri Hill Fashion Show at New York Fashion Week and turned heads in this incredible dress with a dramatic back!