Sailor Brinkley Cook Wows In Sparkling Gold Bikini For 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

Sailor Brinkley Cook is all grown up and is taking over the spotlight!





Christie Brinkley's youngest daughter, Sailor, 19, is an absolute knockout in the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue as an official rookie! Sailor stunned in a skimpy gold, sequined bikini with gold hoops. The sparkling suit looked incredible against the young model's tan skin and blonde locks. And the backdrop isn't anything to miss either! Sailor is posed on a dock over azure waters, which also brings out her bright blue eyes.

Sailor was so proud to be a part of SI again that she took to Instagram to dish on being included in the iconic magazine again.

"SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT 2018 BABY!!!!! I am so beyond honored to be a part of this beautiful group of women who stand for representation, inclusivity, diversity, and strength. And to be coming back to a magazine i’ve idolized forever as a rookie is such a dream," Sailor wrote. "Thank you SI for not only letting me create fun images but for giving me artistic opportunities assisting photographers and being a crew member shooting BTS for ‘In her own words’ and if course THANK YOU for giving me the chance and the platform and the belief in me to speak out about subjects close to my heart. I am grateful beyond words. 🔥♥️ LETS PARTY!!!! 🦋🌊"