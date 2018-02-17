Sally Field Hilariously Tries To Set Her Son Up With Adam Rippon

Sally Field doesn't mess around.
Her son Sam Greisman shared a hilarious snippet of a text message exchange they had about his crush, Olympian Adam Rippon.
"Sam… he's insanely pretty. Find a way..," Sally wrote about the figure skater.
Sam shared the photo on Twitter on Friday and wrote, "Just some really helpful advice from my mom on how to deal with my Olympic crush."
But it doesn't end there…Sally seems to know that sometimes being VERY direct is the way to go.
The acting legend quote tweeted her son's message and tagged Adam!
Sam saw the post and commented "Yikes."
Fans were obsessed with how Sally handled the situation.
Adam hasn't publicly responded, but here's hoping that Sally's matchmaking skills work out!
-- Stephanie Swaim