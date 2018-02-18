Sam Rockwell Wins Best Supporting Actor Award At The 2018 BAFTAs

Sam Rockwell has won the best supporting actor prize at the British Academy Film Awards for his performance as a brutal, racist police officer in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."



At a ceremony dominated by the movement against sexual misconduct, Rockwell said he stood on the shoulders of "strong, intelligent, righteous women." He praised the film's star, actress Frances McDormand.

Rockwell also praised the film's writer- director, Martin McDonagh, saying "there are no great actors, only great roles."



