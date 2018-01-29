Sam Smith Brought His '13 Reasons Why' Star Boyfriend Brandon Flynn To The Grammy Awards

Sam and Brandon also brought a similar style game to the show. The "Stay" singer rocked a bright green suit with a white flower pinned to his lapel in honor of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements. Brandon coordinated with his date, rocking a bright blue suit with a white flower pinned to his lapel, as well.

The pair first sparked romance rumors back in October when they were spotted kissing in Greenwich Village in New York City. Since then, the duo have been spotted at Broadway shows, including Dear Evan Hansen, and have been sharing several pics on social media.

In January, Sam opened up about his budding relationship with Brandon in an interview with Sarah Jessica Parker for V Magazine. He shared how his romance with Brandon was influencing his music in a heartfelt way.

