Sam Smith Brought His '13 Reasons Why' Star Boyfriend Brandon Flynn To The Grammy Awards

Love was in the air at the 2018 Grammy Awards!
Sam Smith brought his "13 Reasons Why" star boyfriend Brandon Flynn to the Grammys with him at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, and the two made the perfect pair. While Brandon seemed to skip the red carpet, he met up with his main squeeze inside the award show and the pair posed for a couple pics with celeb pals.
In one snap posted by MTV on their Instagram, the cute couple, both 24, posed for a pic with Camila Cabello and her sister Sofi, Lorde and Janelle Monae.
Sam and Brandon also brought a similar style game to the show. The "Stay" singer rocked a bright green suit with a white flower pinned to his lapel in honor of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements. Brandon coordinated with his date, rocking a bright blue suit with a white flower pinned to his lapel, as well.
The pair first sparked romance rumors back in October when they were spotted kissing in Greenwich Village in New York City. Since then, the duo have been spotted at Broadway shows, including Dear Evan Hansen, and have been sharing several pics on social media.
In January, Sam opened up about his budding relationship with Brandon in an interview with Sarah Jessica Parker for V Magazine. He shared how his romance with Brandon was influencing his music in a heartfelt way.
