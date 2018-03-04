Sandra Bullock Teared Up Talking To "Black Panther" Cast Because Of What Seeing A Brown Superhero Did For Her Son

Sandra Bullock got choked up at the 2018 Oscars Awards on Sunday when she got a chance to speak with the cast of "Black Panther."

Sandra, who adopted two children from Louisiana, told Access in an exclusive interview that seeing black superheroes on the big screen was an incredibly special moment for her as a mother because it gave her children someone they could look up to and relate to.

"I was just behind the "Black Panther" cast and I started to cry backstage when I was telling them how much it meant to me as a woman, but how much it meant to me a a mother," Bullock shared. "That says a lot about where we are in this world and in the world of superheroes."

"I am so grateful to Marvel because about five years ago, my son asked me if there were any brown legos. And I said, 'Yes there are.' And I got a sharpie and I turned Spider-Man brown and I turned the LEGOs brown and I don't have to turn them brown anymore," Sandra explained.