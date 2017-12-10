Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams Gear Up For The Holidays By Getting A Christmas Tree

The holidays are looking merry and bright for Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams.

The "Modern Family" star shared a sweet snap with her bf on Instagram on Saturday.

"First Christmas tree with this one," she wrote alongside the pic.

First Christmas tree with this one ???? ❤️

A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@sarahhyland) on

The "Vampire Academy" star also shared some of her tree decorations on her Insta story, which includes a "Stranger Things" star at the top of the tree.

The tree will also have a bunch of food ornaments, in tribute to how much Sarah and Wells like eating. They even have his and hers wine and beer ornaments.

Sarah Hyland's Instagram story

(Instagram)

Sarah Hyland's Instagram story

(Instagram)

Sarah Hyland's Instagram story

(Instagram)

Sarah and Wells were first linked together at Halloween time. 

-- Stephanie Swaim

Copyright ©
2017 by

NBCUniversal, Inc.

All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
RueLaLa

Related news

Latest News