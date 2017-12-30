Sarah Michelle Gellar's Daughter Took Ice Skating Lessons From Olympian Michelle Kwan!

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. might have a future Olympian on their hands!
The longtime couple's 8-year-old daughter, Charlotte Grace, hit the ice rink on Saturday with a very special skating instructor — Olympic medalist Michelle Kwan!
The "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" actress posted a video on Instagram of her daughter's lesson with the retired figure skater at the East West Ice Palace in Artesia, Calif.
"EPIC DAY!!!" she wrote. "When your daughters want to learn to ice skate (I mean really learn) who is better (or more qualified) then the most decorated American skater in history - @michellewkwan. Thank you Michelle for a day, none of us will forget (no seriously my sore body won't let me) She even taught the adults a few tricks!!!"
Sarah also shared clips of the fancy twirling and balancing moves she learned from Michelle!
(Sarah Michelle Gellar/Instagram)
The private lesson turned out to be a complete success, according to Sarah's Instagram stories. After a little expert guidance from Michelle, Charlotte took off on her own!
Watch out skating world!