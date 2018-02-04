'SATC' Star Kim Cattrall Posts Plea To Help Find Her Missing Brother

(Getty Images)
Kim Cattrall posts a heartbreaking plea to help find her missing brother.
The "Sex and the City” star took to Instagram late Saturday night to ask fans for their help in locating her brother, Chris.
"This is my brother Christopher Cattrall or Chris as we call him. He has been missing since Tuesday, January the 30th from his home in Lacombe, Alberta Canada," she wrote alongside a photo of her loved one.
"His keys, cell phone & wallet left on the table and his front door unlocked. This is not like Chris. He would never leave his unlocked home without those items nor his 7 beloved dogs," Kim added.
She goes on to describe her brother as 55 years old, six feet tall and weighing 200 pounds. Kim alerts her followers that he is "average build & usually wearing a waist length hooded winter coat with black gloves, blue jeans and calf high black winter boots."
Kim asks that anyone with information contact Blackfalds RCMP at (403) 885-3300.
"He's a one of a kind brother. Help us bring him home safe," she concluded the post.
The 61-year-old Golden Globe winner has two other siblings – sisters Cherry and Lisa.