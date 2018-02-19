'Saturday Night Live' Alum Colin Quinn Shares Update After Valentine's Day Heart Attack

"Saturday Night Live" alum Colin Quinn is exercising his wit days after a heart attack interrupted his busy touring schedule.

The 58-year-old Quinn took to Twitter on Monday to let friends and foes alike know he's "starting a list of those who didn't 'check in' yet," five days after his Valentine's Day health emergency.

The deep-thinking comic thanks the doctors and nurses at his New York hospital, saying they "realized they had a precious jewel of comedy in their hands."