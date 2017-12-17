Scarlett Johansson Reprises Her Ivanka Trump Impression For Surprise 'SNL' Cameo

"I will always remember that one time I heard him talk," Scarlett's Ivanka reminisced, before commenting on her father's endorsement of former Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore.

"As I said, there's a special place in hell…and we're all there," she said, referencing a comment the real Ivanka gave to the Associated Press last month about the allegations of sexual misconduct facing Moore.

Scarlett made her "SNL" debut as Ivanka last season, in a faux ad for a fragrance called "Complicit."

The timing of her newest appearance is likely no coincidence. She and "Weekend Update" co-anchor Colin Jost took their relationship public last month, attending the 2017 Museum Gala in New York City together.