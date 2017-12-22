Scott Disick Posts Video Of Sofia Richie Dancing In Her Underwear To Lionel Richie Song

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie's romance is still going strong!
In a video posted to his Instagram Stories on Friday, the 34-year-old "Keeping Up With the
Kardashians" star captured his 19-year-old girlfriend dancing in her
underwear to her dad Lionel Richie's 1983 hit,
"All Night Long (All Night)."
The model was wearing a festive Santa Claus sweater and little else. She was spotted prancing around around the kitchen to the beat of her father's song. Scott simply captioned the playful clip, "Night."
Scott Disick captures girlfriend Sofia Richie dancing around in her underwear to Lionel Richie's hit song "All Night Long (All Night)." (Instagram)
The couple made their first public appearance together earlier this month in Miami at the Art Basel Kick-Off celebration. The duo coordinated in all-black outfits and packed on the PDA while mingling with fellow guests.
Scott, who has three children with ex Kourtney Kardashian, has already taken several trips with Sofia to Venice, Milan, Los Cabos and Puerta Vallerta.
A source recently told PEOPLE that the pair is "very serious" and Sofia has been a positive influence on Scott, who has struggled with alcohol abuse.
Sofia Richie and Scott Disick are seen during Art Week Party at Sugar Factory American Brasserie on December 8, 2017 in Miami (Getty Images)
"She's been great for him," the source said. "She's made a big impact on his life and [he] hasn't partied at all since they met. His friends adore her and nobody notices the age difference. She is very mature, she grew up in Hollywood and has always been in older situations. They seem really happy."
