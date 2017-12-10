Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Pack On The PDA In Miami

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are packing on the PDA!
The couple hit an Art Week Party at Sugar Factory American Brasserie, where they were photographed kissing.
Sofia had her blonde locks pulled back in a chic low ponytail, and she wore a form-fitting white crop top which she paired with black jeans.
(Getty Images)
Scott opted for a more casual look, sporting a sweatshirt and light jeans.
The 34-year-old reality star and 19-year-old model were first linked to each other in May, but they only recently attended their first public event together.
(Getty Images)
The duo's first official outing took place on Wednesday, at another Art Basel event.
Scott formerly was with Kourtney Kardashian, who he shares three children with.
Sofia used to date Justin Bieber.
-- Stephanie Swaim