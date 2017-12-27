Selena Gomez Back To Brunette; Surprises Cousin With Dream Wedding Dress

Selena Gomez went back to her roots for the holidays – literally!

The 25-year-old superstar is back to brunette after debuting her shocking blonde, shoulder-length 'do at the American Music Awards in November.

She showed off her new dye job while wedding dress shopping with her cousin Priscilla DeLeon in Texas over the holiday weekend.

Sel's hair wasn't the only surprise she had in store for her family – she also gifted her cousin with the perfect dress to walk down the aisle in.