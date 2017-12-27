Selena Gomez Back To Brunette; Surprises Cousin With Dream Wedding Dress

Selena Gomez went back to her roots for the holidays – literally!
The 25-year-old superstar is back to brunette after debuting her shocking blonde, shoulder-length 'do at the American Music Awards in November.
She showed off her new dye job while wedding dress shopping with her cousin Priscilla DeLeon in Texas over the holiday weekend.
Sel's hair wasn't the only surprise she had in store for her family – she also gifted her cousin with the perfect dress to walk down the aisle in.
"When your maid of honor makes your dream dress a reality and surprises you with it!" Priscilla wrote on Instagram in a video with Selena.
The bridal party continued to celebrate by popping a bottle of champagne and toasting to Priscilla's big day.
Not only is Selena her cousin’s made of honor, but she also is godmother to Priscilla's 2-year-old son Aiden.
Everyone could use a friend like Selena!