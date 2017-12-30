Selena Gomez Hits The Beach In Cabo With Friends Ahead Of New Year's Eve

Selena Gomez is ringing in the New Year with sand and sun!

The "Wolves" singer traveled to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico for New Year's Eve weekend and hit the beach with friends on Friday.

The 25-year-old songstress was snapped in an Instagram photo wearing a black one-piece bathing suit and splashing around in the waves alongside close gal pals Raquelle Stevens, Courtney Barry and Ashley Cook.

"Our 6th New Years together!" Raquelle captioned the pic. "Grateful for so many amazing memories."

A fan account also shared a snapshot of Selena hanging out on the beach with pal Theresa Marie Mingus and a male friend.

Other Instagram photos and stories revealed that many of the pop star's friends brought their boyfriends on the vacation. However, it's unclear whether Selena's rumored on-again boyfriend Justin Bieber joined her for the getaway.

Justin reportedly spent the holidays with his family in Ontario, Canada and fan accounts also spotted the Grammy winner playing hockey up north earlier in the week.

But there is still enough time for the Biebs to escape to warmer Mexican climates for that New Year's Eve kiss!

