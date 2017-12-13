Selena Gomez & Karlie Kloss Wish Taylor Swift A Happy Birthday

Taylor Swift's squad isn't going to let her birthday go unnoticed.
Tay's famous pals took to social media to wish their BFF and pack leader a very happy 28th birthday on Wednesday with the sweetest messages.
"Happy happy birthday @taylorswift13!" Karlie tweeted to the birthday girl.
Selena also shared a cute video of the two from what looks like a casual girls' night in.
"I'm glad you were born. You write all the thoughts some aren't able to articulate. (ME!)Thank you for giving a voice to this world that is authentic and inspiring. I wish some knew how big your heart actually is. . it's fierce, bold and freaking wild with light. I'm glad you protect that, Love you @taylorswift," the "Come & Get It" singer captioned her post.
Happy Birthday, Queen Taylor!
-- Kevin Zelman