Selena Gomez Posts A Coy Birthday Message For On-Again Love Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez didn't let Justin Bieber's birthday pass without sending him some love!
Sel posted a cute but cryptic Instagram message for the "Sorry" singer, who turned 24 on March 1.
"March 1, 1994 someone I know that happens to be super cool was born. Boom," she wrote, hinting at her longtime flame.
The caption accompanied a photograph of a smiling Selena with a finger over her grin and a Polaroid picture stuck to her forehead.
The post was a welcome surprise to Jelena fans, as the musicians had kept their relationship entirely off social media since reconnecting last year. Selena and Justin were first spotted out in about in Los Angeles in October – attending church and riding bikes – sparking rumors that the two had revived their romance.
Earlier this month, the lovebirds were photographed kissing in Jamaica after celebrating Justin's father's wedding.
