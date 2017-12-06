Selena Gomez's Instagram Is Back After Accidentally Making It Private

Rest easy, Instagrammers — Selena Gomez’s profile is back!
The photo-sharing app's most-followed celebrity set social media ablaze after making her account private on Tuesday, but it turns out the singer didn't mean to lock up her pics in the first place.
A source confirmed to Access Hollywood that Sel did not mean intend to go private. Once the "Wolves" singer was made aware of her blunder, she quickly switched back the settings.
The sudden profile change meant Selena's 130 million followers still had access to her snaps, but the rest of the world was out of luck. Now, users can freely follow the superstar again.
Initially, fans were concerned when Selena allegedly shared a cryptic post before shuttering her account.
Posting a screenshot of her recent Billboard interview to Instagram Story, Sel wrote "Never will I let another human guess my words ever again. Or invite them in my home. That is so hurtful."
"The most 'ridiculous' part of that is no one knowing my heart when I say things," she added.
Social media speculated that the 25-year-old superstar was upset that the interview alluded to her rekindled romance with Justin Bieber — needing another break from the spotlight to cool off.
While Selena's account is back, she has yet to post anything about the mishap on social media.
Regardless, it's good to see Selena hold on to her Instagram crown!
-- Kevin Zelman