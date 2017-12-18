Serena Williams Asks Other Mommas For Parenting Help In Sweet Social Post

Serena Williams is looking for help from her social media-sphere full of mommas!

The tennis champ revealed in an Instagram post on Sunday that her 3-month-old daughter, Alexis Olympia, is teething, and she has no ideas how to soothe her tiny tot. Naturally, Serena opted to reach out to all of the moms who follow her on Insta and ask for help.

"Teething- aka the devil – is so hard. Poor Alexis Olympia has been so uncomfortable. She cried so much (she never cries) I had to hold her until she fell asleep. I've tried amber beads… cold towels… chew on mommies fingers… homeopathic water (lol on that one) but nothing is working. It's breaking my heart. I almost need my mom to come and hold me to sleep cause I'm so stressed. Help? Anyone?"