Serena Williams Returns To The Tennis Court 4 Months After Giving Birth

Serena Williams is back in action!

Four months after giving birth to daughter Alexis Olympia, the 23-time Grand Slam tennis champion returned to professional competition on Saturday at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi.

Serena fell short of a victory after facing off against defending French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko in a hard-fought exhibition match. According to ESPN, the former top-ranked player dropped the first set 6-2, rebounded to win the second 6-3 and lost 10-5 in the third set tiebreaker.