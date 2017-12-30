Serena Williams Returns To The Tennis Court 4 Months After Giving Birth

Serena Williams is back in action!
Four months after giving birth to daughter Alexis Olympia, the 23-time Grand Slam tennis champion returned to professional competition on Saturday at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi.
Serena fell short of a victory after facing off against defending French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko in a hard-fought exhibition match. According to ESPN, the former top-ranked player dropped the first set 6-2, rebounded to win the second 6-3 and lost 10-5 in the third set tiebreaker.
Serena Williams of the US returns the ball to Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia during the Mubadala World Tennis Championship 2017 match in Abu Dhabi on December 30, 2017. (NEZAR BALOUT/AFP/Getty Images)
Serena's husband Alexis Ohanian was in the stands cheering on his wife throughout her match and celebrated her comeback on Instagram.
"Mama is back in the office," the proud hubby wrote.
Despite the defeat, Serena admitted she was excited about her return to the WTA tour.
"I don't know if I am totally ready to come back on the tour yet. I know that when I come back I definitely want to be competing for championships," she told ESPN. "I am definitely looking forward to getting back out there. I am taking it one day at a time. I am going to assess everything with my team before deciding."
The exhibition marked the 36-year-old pro athlete's first match since winning the 2017 Australian Open in January when she was nine weeks pregnant. Serena and the Reddit co-founder welcomed their baby girl in September.
The couple tied the knot in November in a fairytale wedding ceremony at the Contemporary Arts Center in New Orleans. The star-studded guest list included Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian West, Anna Wintour and Ciara.
"I have plenty of comebacks, from injuries, from surgeries, but I've never had a comeback after actually giving birth to a human being," she also told ESPN. "So, in my eyes, I feel it was a wonderful, wonderful match for me."
Welcome back, Serena!