'Sex and the City' star Jason Lewis Is Team Sarah Jessica Parker

"Sex and the City" stud Jason Lewis is taking sides in the highly-public feud between Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall. The hunky actor, who played Kim's on-screen love interest model-turned-movie star Smith Jerrod, played coy about the feud during an interview with KTLA 5.



He quoted Bambi's pal Flower, telling host, Sam Rubin "If you can’t say something nice, don’t say anything at all. Listen, I would have to say that Sarah was always just so lovely and such a consummate professional, and I think that people should remember their graciousness and the things that have been given to them, and I’m going to stop there because I’ve got nothing good to say."

But then when the KTLA hosts asked him point blank if he was "team Sarah"— he responded that he's definitely rooting for SJP.

"I might just have to say yeah," Lewis said. "What a gracious lady; she was always so good to me."

When Rubin pressed on and asked if other people weren't as friendly, Lewis played coy again, but tellingly said, "Sarah, was amazing."



