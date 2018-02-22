'Sex and the City' star Jason Lewis Is Team Sarah Jessica Parker

(New Line Cinema)
"Sex and the City" stud Jason Lewis is taking sides in the highly-public feud between Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall. The hunky actor, who played Kim's on-screen love interest model-turned-movie star Smith Jerrod, played coy about the feud during an interview with KTLA 5.
He quoted Bambi's pal Flower, telling host, Sam Rubin "If you can’t say something nice, don’t say anything at all. Listen, I would have to say that Sarah was always just so lovely and such a consummate professional, and I think that people should remember their graciousness and the things that have been given to them, and I’m going to stop there because I’ve got nothing good to say."
But then when the KTLA hosts asked him point blank if he was "team Sarah"— he responded that he's definitely rooting for SJP.
"I might just have to say yeah," Lewis said. "What a gracious lady; she was always so good to me."
When Rubin pressed on and asked if other people weren't as friendly, Lewis played coy again, but tellingly said, "Sarah, was amazing."
SJP and Kim have been in a war of words for months after Kim originally said she had no desire to do another "SATC" movie. Kim then told ITV's Piers Morgan in October that she was "never friends" with her "SATC" co-stars, including Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis.
"We've never been friends," Kim told Piers in October. "We've been colleagues and in some way, it’s a very healthy place to be."
The comments reportedly stung her former co-stars and launched a larger public spat. Earlier this month after Kim's brother passed away, both Cynthia and SJP shared their condolences with Kim on her Instagram account. Kim then accused SJP of trying to exploit her family's tragedy and publicly said SJP wasn't her friend at all.
"I don't need your love or support at this tragic time @sarahjessicaparker," Cattrall posted on Instagram. "My Mom asked me today 'When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?' Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now," she continued. "Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona."
Well, it looks like Jason has picked his side in this public spat.
