Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern & Zoë Kravitz Returning For 'Big Little Lies' Season 2

The cast of "Big Little Lies" Season 2 has grown.

The main moms of Otter Bay Elementary will all be back.

On Friday, Access confirmed that Shailene Woodley (Jane), Emmy-winner Laura Dern (Renata) and Zoë Kravitz (Bonnie) will return for Season 2.

The new season will focus on the aftermath of Perry's (Alexander Skarsgard) death.

Jane will be processing Perry's death in the new season, and trying to build a new life for her and son, Ziggy, according to HBO.

Renata will be dealing with marriage troubles, while Bonnie will be facing demons from her past.

Last month, it was announced that Oscar-winner Meryl Streep had joined the "Big Little Lies" Season 2 cast in the role of Perry's mother, Mary Louise Wright. She will be heading to town in the new season, concerned about the well-being of her grandchildren, following her son's death.

Reese Witherspoon (Madeline) and Emmy-winner Nicole Kidman (Celeste), who are also executive producers on the project, are also returning.

No premiere date or month has been set for the seven-episode Season 2.

-- Jolie Lash

