Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern & Zoë Kravitz Returning For 'Big Little Lies' Season 2

Renata will be dealing with marriage troubles, while Bonnie will be facing demons from her past.

Last month, it was announced that Oscar-winner Meryl Streep had joined the "Big Little Lies" Season 2 cast in the role of Perry's mother, Mary Louise Wright. She will be heading to town in the new season, concerned about the well-being of her grandchildren, following her son's death.

Reese Witherspoon (Madeline) and Emmy-winner Nicole Kidman (Celeste), who are also executive producers on the project, are also returning.

No premiere date or month has been set for the seven-episode Season 2.