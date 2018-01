Chris Hemsworth and Sharon Stone will present at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards.

The dynamic duo are just two of the big names expected to join a star-studded lineup of presenters at the Jan. 7 award show. The show will be hosted by "Late Night" host Seth Meyers. The 43-year-old comedian follows in the footsteps of NBC pal, Jimmy Fallon, who hosted the show in 2017.

The 2018 Golden Globes will air live from the Beverly Hilton on Jan. 7 on NBC.



