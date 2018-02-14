Shaun White Breaks Down In Tears As He Wins Third Gold Medal In Men's Halfpipe At 2018 Winter Olympics

Shaun White is definitely a cryer!

The 31-year-old snowboarder let the tears flow freely on Valentine's Day after he nailed his third run in the Men's Halfpipe Finals at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, and earned his third gold medal in the event.

As the judges scores were announced — Shaun triumphantly threw his hands in the air, tossed his helmet and his board aside and just fell to his knees as he celebrated his historic gold medal. The tears just kept coming — and for anyone watching, it was hard not to be excited for the veteran rider.

