Shaun White Breaks Down In Tears As He Wins Third Gold Medal In Men's Halfpipe At 2018 Winter Olympics

PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 14: Shaun White of the United States celebrates after his third run during the Snowboard Men's Halfpipe Final on day five of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics at Phoenix Snow Park on February 14, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images) (Getty Images)
Shaun White is definitely a cryer!
The 31-year-old snowboarder let the tears flow freely on Valentine's Day after he nailed his third run in the Men's Halfpipe Finals at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, and earned his third gold medal in the event.
As the judges scores were announced — Shaun triumphantly threw his hands in the air, tossed his helmet and his board aside and just fell to his knees as he celebrated his historic gold medal. The tears just kept coming — and for anyone watching, it was hard not to be excited for the veteran rider.
PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 14: Gold medalist Shaun White of the United States poses during the victory ceremony for the Snowboard Men's Halfpipe Final on day five of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics at Phoenix Snow Park on February 14, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images) (Getty Images)
"I've never seen Shaun cry like that," his dad, Roger, said to a nearby camera.
It was definitely a night of tough competition for Shaun, who faced off against 19-year-old Japanese rider Ayumu Hirano, who was sitting in the gold medal position after the second run. The riders have three rides to try and get the highest score, with judges taking the best of three for their final score. But when the pressure was on, Shawn delivered, landing a frontside double cork 1440-cab double cork 1440 combo to star the best run of his career. He flew through the air getting height off his tricks unlike ever before.
PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 14: Gold medalist Shaun White of the United States celebrates during Snowboard Men's Halfpipe Final on day five of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics at Phoenix Snow Park on February 14, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images) (Getty Images)
Shaun has been chasing his elusive third gold in the event since the 2014 Games in Sochi, where he had a devastating crash, which wrecked his chances at getting the third gold.
PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 14: Gold medalist Shaun White of the United States poses during the medal ceremony for the Snowboard Men's Halfpipe Final on day five of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics at Medal Plaza on February 14, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images) (Getty Images)
At the Olympic medal ceremony, Shawn couldn't contain his smile as he got his gold medal.
Talk about a historic night for Shaun White!
