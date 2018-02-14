Shaun White Regrets His Past Behavior, Apologizes For Brushing Off Sexual Harassment Allegations As 'Gossip'

Late Wednesday, the 31-year-old snowboarder issued a statement, apologizing for calling the allegations "gossip" and saying he regrets how he's behaved in the past. He went on to disclose how he's changed as a person through the years.

"Representing Team USA at the Olympics in a sport that I love is a true honor and I was thrilled to win Gold. I regret my behavior many years ago and am sorry that I made anyone – particularly someone I considered a friend - uncomfortable. I have grown and changed as a person, as we all grow and change, and am proud of who I am today."



The allegations in question were from a 2016 lawsuit filed by his former bandmate, Lena Zawaideh. Zawaideh, the former drummer of Shaun's rock band Bad Things, filed a lawsuit against him, where she claimed he tried for years to "impose a strict regime" over her and asked her to wear revealing clothing. She also claimed Shaun sent her explicit text messages and made vulgar remarks to her.



The case was settled without any wrongdoing admitted.