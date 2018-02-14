Shaun White Regrets His Past Behavior, Apologizes For Brushing Off Sexual Harassment Allegations As 'Gossip'

PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 14: Shaun White of the United States celebrates after his third run during the Snowboard Men's Halfpipe Final on day five of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics at Phoenix Snow Park on February 14, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images) (Getty Images)
Shaun White is apologizing after he seemed to brush off sexual harassment allegations that were leveled against him in 2016.
Following his historic gold medal win in Pyeongchang on Wednesday in the men's halfpipe competition, Shaun's big moment was overshadowed when a reporter at the press conference following his win asked him about how past sexual harassment claims may affect his legacy.
Shaun shut down the line of questioning, telling the ABC News reporter who posed the question, "I'm here to talk about the Olympics, not gossip."
He continued, "I don't think so. I am who I am, and I'm proud of who I am. My friends, you know, love me and vouch for me, and I think that stands on its own."
When the reporter pressed on, the moderator for the press conference took over, asking the reporters to stay focused on Shaun's gold-medal win. Shaun's use of the term "gossip" set social media on fire, with many critics calling out the Olympian for blowing off the allegations.
Late Wednesday, the 31-year-old snowboarder issued a statement, apologizing for calling the allegations "gossip" and saying he regrets how he's behaved in the past. He went on to disclose how he's changed as a person through the years.
"Representing Team USA at the Olympics in a sport that I love is a true honor and I was thrilled to win Gold. I regret my behavior many years ago and am sorry that I made anyone – particularly someone I considered a friend - uncomfortable. I have grown and changed as a person, as we all grow and change, and am proud of who I am today."
The allegations in question were from a 2016 lawsuit filed by his former bandmate, Lena Zawaideh. Zawaideh, the former drummer of Shaun's rock band Bad Things, filed a lawsuit against him, where she claimed he tried for years to "impose a strict regime" over her and asked her to wear revealing clothing. She also claimed Shaun sent her explicit text messages and made vulgar remarks to her.
The case was settled without any wrongdoing admitted.