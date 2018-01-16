Shawn Mendes Adorably Congratulates Camila Cabello On Debut Album

Shawn Mendes still has so much love for his former collaborator, Camila Cabello!
The "Mercy" singer tweeted an adorable congratulatory message to Camila on Tuesday after the success of her self-titled debut album.
"Unbelievably proud of u," he wrote.
The "Havana" hit-maker was quick to respond to Shawn, simply writing "Love ya Canada."
Camila and Shawn first collaborated on their hit single "I Know What You Did Last Summer" in 2015. The track peaked at No. 20 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart on Jan. 30, 2016.
(Getty Images)
"I Know What You Did Last Summer" was Camila's first taste of solo success, as she recorded the track without her former Fifth Harmony members.
Fans continue to obsess over the rising pop sensations' friendship – so Shawn's sweet tweet ignited a social media frenzy.
These two will always have each other's backs!