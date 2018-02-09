Shirtless Tongan Pita Taufatofua Brings His Hot Bod To Pyeongchang Opening Ceremony

The shirtless Tongan is back and hotter than ever. Pita Taufatofua showed up sans shirt once again to give his fans what they wanted as the flag-bearer for his country, Tonga, during the Opening Ceremony for the 2018 Winter Games.

Pita first got worldwide attention when he went shirtless and flashed his rock-hard abs as the flag-bearer during the 2016 Summer Games in Rio. He was aptly named the "shirtless Tongan" as fans salivated over his extremely good-looking physique, which was oiled up to showcase him in all his glistening glory.



