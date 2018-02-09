Shirtless Tongan Pita Taufatofua Brings His Hot Bod To Pyeongchang Opening Ceremony

PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 09: Flag bearer Pita Taufatofua of Tonga leads the team during the Opening Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at PyeongChang Olympic Stadium on February 9, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images) (Getty Images)
The shirtless Tongan is back and hotter than ever. Pita Taufatofua showed up sans shirt once again to give his fans what they wanted as the flag-bearer for his country, Tonga, during the Opening Ceremony for the 2018 Winter Games.
Pita first got worldwide attention when he went shirtless and flashed his rock-hard abs as the flag-bearer during the 2016 Summer Games in Rio. He was aptly named the "shirtless Tongan" as fans salivated over his extremely good-looking physique, which was oiled up to showcase him in all his glistening glory.
He instantly became a crowd favorite as well as an Internet meme. And thankfully for everyone who was probably feeling the bite of that winter cold in Pyeongchang, Pita brought a little heat to the opening ceremony as he proudly waved the flag. Word on the street was it was beyond cold -- and he was out there in 29 degree weather. Brr!
Naturally Twitter lit up with comments about his bulging biceps again!
The 34-year-old athlete is competing in cross-country skiing at the Winter Olympics. He qualified in his last possible race to make the Olympic team. During the Summer Games, Pita competed in taekwondo.
Who else is happy to have the athlete back!?