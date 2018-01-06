Showtime Sets Premiere Dates For 'Billions,' 'The Affair' & 'I'm Dying Up Here'

Showtime has announced the premiere dates for several of its returning shows.
"Billions" is back for Season 3 on Sunday, March 25 at 10 PM ET/PT, the cable network announced on Saturday during its portion of the Television Critics Association Winter Tour.
A first look at the new season was also released, with Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis) promising to fight the indictment.
Season 3 of the Wall Street-set drama will see Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) and Bobby fighting to survive "amid new forces and powerful enemies," the network said in a release. But, they're both "still determined to destroy each other."
"The Affair," starring Dominic West, Ruth Wilson, Maura Tierney and Joshua Jackson returns for Season 4 on Sunday, June 17 at 9 PM ET/PT.
"Season four finds Noah (West), Helen (Tierney), Alison (Wilson) and Cole (Jackson) in their own orbits, alienated from each other, spinning further and further away from where they all began. Every character is involved in a new relationship, forcing them each to decide if they’re ready and willing to leave the past behind for good – a season about new beginnings, tragic ends and the ever-elusive possibility of forgiveness," a logline for the new season read.
And, "I'm Dying Up Here's" Season 2 bows on Sunday, May 6 at 10 PMET/PT. Production on the 10-episode season begins this month.
