Simone Biles Makes Her Debut As Honorary Houston Texans Cheerleader

Simone Biles hit the field for her debut as a cheerleader for the Houston Texans on Sunday.

The Olympic gold medalist was the first person to be made an honorary Texans cheerleader in the squad's history. The famous cheerleading squad posted a video on YouTube of Simone being gifted their signature red boots.

"Simone, as our first honorary Houston Texans cheerleader, we'd like to present you with some legendary red boots," one cheerleader said as they passed the boots from teammate to teammate until they finally landed in Simone's hands.

READ: Simone Biles Fires Back At 'DWTS' Criticism: 'Smiling Doesn't Win You Gold Medals'

The 20-year-old gymnast shared her excitement following her boot ceremony on her Instagram account on Saturday. 

"Officially ready for game day now that I got my legendary red boots," Simone wrote with a photo of the red boots and a red pompom.

officially ready for game day now that I got my legendary red boots ????

A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) on

Simone's fellow cheerleaders for the day wanted to make sure she felt at home so they even gave Simone her own locker for the weekend.

READ: John Legend, Emma Stone, Simone Biles & More Make Time's 100 Most Influential People List  

"HTC Simone aka @SimoneBiles sees her locker for the first time!," the cheerleader's account said.

HTC Simone aka @SimoneBiles sees her locker for the 1st time!????????

A post shared by Houston Texans Cheerleaders (@texanscheerleaders) on

Who needs the Olympics when you can be a Houston Texans cheerleader?

-- Kevin Zelman

Copyright ©
2017 by

NBCUniversal, Inc.

All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
RueLaLa

Related news

Latest News