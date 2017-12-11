Simone Biles Makes Her Debut As Honorary Houston Texans Cheerleader

Simone Biles hit the field for her debut as a cheerleader for the Houston Texans on Sunday.

The Olympic gold medalist was the first person to be made an honorary Texans cheerleader in the squad's history. The famous cheerleading squad posted a video on YouTube of Simone being gifted their signature red boots.

"Simone, as our first honorary Houston Texans cheerleader, we'd like to present you with some legendary red boots," one cheerleader said as they passed the boots from teammate to teammate until they finally landed in Simone's hands.