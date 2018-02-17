Sofia Richie Debuts Her New Pup In Sweet Instagram Post

Sofia's newest family member is too cute for words!

The 19-year-old took to Instagram to show off her new pup on Friday.

The tiny doggie is shown sitting in a teepee surrounded by toys with food and water in front of them.

How are you real

A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on

"How are you real," the caption reads.

Sofia has shown interest in getting a pup recently.

She posted a pic of her cuddling Katy Perry's dog Nugget on Jan. 25.

"So can I keep her," the caption reads.

So can I keep her

A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on

The new dog comes after the model celebrated Valentine's Day with her bf Scott Disick.

She posted a black and white snap on Wednesday. In it, she and the 34-year-old are seen holding each other.

"Happy Valentines babe," the caption reads.

Looks like Sofia has a lot of love in her life!

-- Stephanie Swaim

