Sofia Richie Shares Special Valentine For Boyfriend Scott Disick

Sofia Richie is sealing her love with a Valentine!
The 19-year-old model shared her first Valentine's Day with her boyfriend, Scott Disick, and it's clear that she's one smitten kitten. Sofia shared a black and white snap where she's snuggled up close to Scott, on her Instagram account that read, "Happy Valentine's babe."
The photo was actually a throwback pic from their romantic vacation to Italy in October.
Sofia didn’t stop there — she also shared a couple photos on her Instagram Story. First she put up a romantic photo of them standing in front of a water setting with a fake Godzilla in the background that read "Happy Valentine's Day." Then she shared another where she was smelling a gorgeous bundle of roses, presumably from Scott. She tagged him in the post and wrote "love u."
Sofia Richie Celebrates Valentine's Day with posts on her Instagram Story. (Credit: Instagram/Sofia Richie)
The duo first sparked rumors of a romance in May 2017, but insisted they weren't together until much later. Scott, 34, recently told Kris Jenner (the grandmother of his children) that he was reluctant to come forward with their romance even though they'd been dating for quite some time. He and Sofia made it official in December at Art Basel in Miami when they stepped out together publicly for the first time.
Check out what Scott said to Kris on "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" about his relationship with Sofia:
