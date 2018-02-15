Sofia Richie Shares Special Valentine For Boyfriend Scott Disick

The duo first sparked rumors of a romance in May 2017, but insisted they weren't together until much later. Scott, 34, recently told Kris Jenner (the grandmother of his children) that he was reluctant to come forward with their romance even though they'd been dating for quite some time. He and Sofia made it official in December at Art Basel in Miami when they stepped out together publicly for the first time.

Check out what Scott said to Kris on "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" about his relationship with Sofia:

