Sofia Vergara & Joe Manganiello Go Glam For Date Night At Los Angeles Italia Film Festival

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello made quite the stunning red carpet couple on Sunday as they attended the 13th annual Los Angeles Italia Film Festival, where Joe was being honored with the L.A., Italia Excellence Award.
The happy couple, who've been married for two years, got all dolled up to hit the red carpet for the festival. Sofia looked stunning in a black suit with sparkling red embroidery on the suit jacket. She amped up the sexy look with red lipstick, a set of black peep-toe pumps and sleek locks. She also donned a set of diamond studs to give her a little extra glam. For his part, Joe looked dashing in a classic black suit.
Actors Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara attend the 13th Annual L.A. Italia Fest Film Fest opening night premiere of 'Hotel Gagarin' at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on February 25, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tara Ziemba/Getty Images) (Getty Images)
Joe scooped up an award on the opening night of the film festival and thanked the fest for honoring him. He took to Twitter to share more on his big night. "Grazie Los Angeles Italia Film Festival for this incredible honor. I am humbled to receive this award and proud to be a part of the Italian American heritage in film! #LAItaliaFilmFestival
Sofia showed her support for her hubby too and shared these sweet pics on Instagram!
Congrats, Joe!
