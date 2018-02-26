Sofia Vergara & Joe Manganiello Go Glam For Date Night At Los Angeles Italia Film Festival

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello made quite the stunning red carpet couple on Sunday as they attended the 13th annual Los Angeles Italia Film Festival, where Joe was being honored with the L.A., Italia Excellence Award.

The happy couple, who've been married for two years, got all dolled up to hit the red carpet for the festival. Sofia looked stunning in a black suit with sparkling red embroidery on the suit jacket. She amped up the sexy look with red lipstick, a set of black peep-toe pumps and sleek locks. She also donned a set of diamond studs to give her a little extra glam. For his part, Joe looked dashing in a classic black suit.