'Sons Of Anarchy' Spinoff 'Mayans MC' Picked Up To Series By FX

"Sons of Anarchy" spinoff "Mayans MC" has been picked up by FX.
The cable network has ordered a 10-episode first season, it was announced on Friday at FX's portion of the Television Critics Association Winter Tour.
According to FX, the drama series is "set in a post Jax Teller world, where EZ Reyes, fresh out of prison, is a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the Cali/Mexi border," FX said in a release (JD Pardo of "Revolution" is playing EZ). "Now EZ must carve out his new outlaw identity in a town where he once was the golden boy who had the American Dream within his grasp."
FX's 'Mayans MC' (FX)
The show, from Kurt Sutter and Eligin James, will premiere later this year.
"Kurt Sutter is a master storyteller and 'Mayans MC' has the raw energy and intensity that are hallmarks of his signature style," Nick Grad, President of Original Programming for FX Networks and FX Productions said in a statement. "Thanks to Kurt, co-creator Elgin James and this amazing cast, 'Mayans MC' builds on the legacy of 'Sons of Anarchy,' taking it in a thrilling new direction that we can’t wait for the world to see."
The cast of "Mayans MC" includes Edward James Olmos, Pardo, Sarah Bolger, Clayton Cardenas, Richard Cabral, Michael Irby, Raoul Trujillo, Antonio Jaramillo and Carla Baratta.
-- Jolie Lash