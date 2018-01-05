'Sons Of Anarchy' Spinoff 'Mayans MC' Picked Up To Series By FX

"Sons of Anarchy" spinoff "Mayans MC" has been picked up by FX.



The cable network has ordered a 10-episode first season, it was announced on Friday at FX's portion of the Television Critics Association Winter Tour.

According to FX, the drama series is "set in a post Jax Teller world, where EZ Reyes, fresh out of prison, is a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the Cali/Mexi border," FX said in a release (JD Pardo of "Revolution" is playing EZ). "Now EZ must carve out his new outlaw identity in a town where he once was the golden boy who had the American Dream within his grasp."