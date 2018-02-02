Spice Girls Cause Pop Music Emergency With First Reunion In Years

Tell me what you want, what you really, really want – a Spice Girls reunion! Well stop right now, because the iconic girl group is officially back together.

The world has been left bland since the Spice Girls last performed together during the London 2012 Olympic closing ceremony, but Posh, Baby, Scary, Sporty and Ginger are back to once again spice up your life.

Victoria Beckham posted a snap on Instagram Friday with her fellow bandmates that made fans want to "zig-a-zig-ah."