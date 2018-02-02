Spice Girls Cause Pop Music Emergency With First Reunion In Years

(Ray Burmiston/Photoshot/Getty Images)
Tell me what you want, what you really, really want – a Spice Girls reunion! Well stop right now, because the iconic girl group is officially back together.
The world has been left bland since the Spice Girls last performed together during the London 2012 Olympic closing ceremony, but Posh, Baby, Scary, Sporty and Ginger are back to once again spice up your life.
Victoria Beckham posted a snap on Instagram Friday with her fellow bandmates that made fans want to "zig-a-zig-ah."
"Love my girls!!! So many kisses!!! X Exciting," she captioned the pic.
This is the first time the girls have all been together in years – and the photo comes in the midst rumors that the pop music legends have negotiated plans for a series of new projects.
The ladies are reportedly set to earn £10 million each for their reunion according to "The Sun," and have met with manager Simon Fuller at Geri Halliwell's house in London to further discuss their epic music comeback.
What makes the reunion even sweeter is that fans never saw it coming as Victoria has previously voiced reluctance to reunite with the Spice Girls – downplaying speculation that the girl group would get back together.
During an appearance on the hit UK talk show "This Morning" last November, Posh told host Alison Hammond that "It is not happening. At some point you've gotta know when it’s time say, 'that was great.'"
Thankfully, Posh is singing a new tune now.
Friendship never ends – and neither does our love for the Spice Girls. "Viva Forever," Spice fans!