Sports Illustrated Names Olivia Culpo A Rookie Of The Year For SI Swimsuit Issue

Olivia Culpo is coming in hot!
The model and former Miss Universe just scored one of the final spots as a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Rookie Of The Year. SI announced the news on Instagram late Thursday with a sexy video of the 25-year-old posing in a black one-piece swimsuit that read, "Olivia." In the video, Olivia gleefully yells, "I'm a rookie."
Olivia was named one of the final three rookies alongside, Hunter McGrady and Ebonee Davis.
The brand also shared some fun behind-the-scenes pics from Ebonee…
And Hunter...
Olivia also shared the news on her own Instagram account, with a heartfelt message about what it means to join the iconic brand.
"Today has been an absolute dream come true!!! I can’t believe I am a 2018 sports illustrated rookie! This has been a goal of mine for my entire career and it is something that I have worked towards for years. I can’t wait for you all to see the final product from this shoot - It is unlike any other project. Today truly reminded me that hard work and perseverance can pay off in such a huge way," Olivia wrote alongside a photo from her shoot.
Olivia rose to fame after winning the Miss USA pageant and Miss Universe pageant in 2012. She later dated Nick Jonas!
The brand previously announced Alexis Ren, Georgia Gibbs and Kate Wasley would also be Rookies this year. Check them out in the videos above and below!