Sports Illustrated Names Olivia Culpo A Rookie Of The Year For SI Swimsuit Issue

Olivia also shared the news on her own Instagram account, with a heartfelt message about what it means to join the iconic brand.

"Today has been an absolute dream come true!!! I can’t believe I am a 2018 sports illustrated rookie! This has been a goal of mine for my entire career and it is something that I have worked towards for years. I can’t wait for you all to see the final product from this shoot - It is unlike any other project. Today truly reminded me that hard work and perseverance can pay off in such a huge way," Olivia wrote alongside a photo from her shoot.