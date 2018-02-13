Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Model Danielle Herrington: 5 Need To Know Facts!

Danielle was overjoyed about her cover on Tuesday and shared the happy news on her Instagram.

The stunning model also revealed how she found out she was going to be the SI Swimsuit issue cover star — from her idol, Tyra Banks. SI brought Danielle to their offices under the guise that she was going to get a tour of their headquarters. During the tour, she walked in on a "shoot with Tyra Banks" and that's when Tyra broke the news that she'd be the cover model for the 2018 issue. It was the first time Danielle had ever met Tyra in person. "She's the reason I knew about Sports Illustrated," Danielle told SI. "Her being the first black woman on the cover was so important to me." Talk about an awesome moment!