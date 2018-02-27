Sridevi Drowned In A Hotel Bathtub After Losing Consciousness, Officials Say

Dubai investigators on Tuesday closed the case into the death last weekend of Indian movie icon Sridevi, calling it an accidental drowning.

The 54-year-old Sridevi, who was known by only one name, drowned in a hotel bathtub after losing consciousness, officials say. Police officials have said the autopsy also revealed alcohol in her system.

"The case has now been closed," the state-run Dubai Media office tweeted.

Her family has been given permission to take her body back to India, officials said.

Her death has been front-page news in India, where Bollywood stars command an almost mythical status. Fans have been gathering in front of the Mumbai home of her brother-in-law, prominent actor Anil Kapoor.



The coverage has been both lurid and restrained, with one TV station showing a reporter talking about her death from inside a bathtub, and many newspapers not mentioning the alcohol reports.