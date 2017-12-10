'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Has An Out Of This World Los Angeles Premiere

Stormtroopers marched the red carpet as Star Wars music blared and fans cheered Saturday at the world premiere of latest installment in the beloved space opera franchise.

The elaborate premiere for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" included a procession of Stormtroopers and a squad of elite guards clad in red armor walking the red carpet. Fans cheered, some waving stuffed Porgs, a new character being introduced in the eighth film in the core Star Wars franchise.

The procession of characters took them down a red carpet set up under a towering model of an assault vehicle and into a tented area where photos and interviews were taking place before the film's premiere. The characters, including the droids R2-D2, C-3PO and BB-8, arrived before the film's stars.