'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Obliterates 'Pitch Perfect 3' & 'Jumanji' Over Holiday Box Office Weekend

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" claimed the biggest Christmas haul over the four-day holiday weekend, adding almost $100 million to its coffers, according to box office figures released Tuesday.
Four new releases couldn't catch the intergalactic juggernaut.
Of the new films, "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" fared best. The Sony adventure debuted in second place with $55.4 million.
The top 20 movies at U.S. and Canadian theaters Friday through Sunday, followed by distribution studio, gross, number of theater locations, average receipts per location, total gross and number of weeks in release, as compiled Tuesday by comScore:
1. "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," Disney, $99,025,055, 4,232 locations, $23,399 average, $395,627,411, 2 weeks.
2. "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle," Sony, $55,400,000, 3,765 locations, $14,714 average, $72,005,967, 1 week.
3. "Pitch Perfect 3," Universal, $26,424,890, 3,447 locations, $7,666 average, $26,424,890, 1 week.
4. "The Greatest Showman," 20th Century Fox, $14,410,116, 3,006 locations, $4,794 average, $19,008,847, 1 week.
5. "Ferdinand," 20th Century Fox, $10,118,526, 3,630 locations, $2,787 average, $29,601,410, 2 weeks.