Stars React To Dramatic 'The Bachelor' Finale And Bash Arie Luyendyk Jr.

The backlash against Arie Luyendyk Jr. was harsh and swift after he proposed to Becca Kufrin in the season finale of "The Bachelor" only to dump her shortly after in order to win back his runner-up Lauren Burnham. The finale was one of the most dramatic in "Bachelor" history, especially with the 25 minutes of watching Arie break up with Becca.

A tearful Becca seemed stunned by Arie deciding to leave her after he got down on one knee.

Stars took to social media to react to the "painful" finale of the show.