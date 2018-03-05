Stephanie March Returning To Guest Star On 'Law & Order: SVU'

ADA Alex Cabot is returning to "SVU."

Stephanie March, who played the character across more than 90 episodes of the NBC drama, is returning to the show in April as a guest star.

The actress will appear in an episode titled "Sunk Cost Fallacy," where Mariska Hargitay's character, Lt. Olivia Benson, searches for an abducted woman and her daughter. It will lead her to cross paths with Alex.

"It is a thrill to welcome Stephanie back to the 'SVU' family, even for a short visit," Executive Producer Michael Chernuchin said in a statement. "She is, and will always be, part of 'SVU's' DNA."

Stephanie last appeared on the show during Season 13 in 2012 in an episode titled "Learning Curve."

Recently, Raul Esparza, who played ADA Barba, exited the series.

Philip Winchester, formerly of "Chicago Justice," recently joined the series playing ADA Peter Stone, who sparred with Olivia in his "SVU" debut. 

