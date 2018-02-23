Stephen Fry Reveals He Has Prostate Cancer: 'This Was Quite An Aggressive Little Bugger'

Stephen revealed that he found out about his cancer diagnosis after a routine physical from his doctor before Christmas that showed he had higher than average PSA levels. He then had an MRI and transrectal biopsy, before doctors diagnosed him with adenocarcinoma, a type of cancerous tumor.

Stephen underwent surgery and had 11 lymph nodes and his prostate taken out in January and noted that his cancer was particularly aggressive.

"This was quite an aggressive little bugger," Fry shared in his video. "As far as we know, it’s all been got. … I won’t know for sure until my PSA levels are checked. They should be 0 now because I have no prostate. But if there is anything left on the bed of the prostate, then I’ll need radiotherapy and the whole damn process will start again."